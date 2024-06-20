Konkan Railway deploys over 670 personnel for patrolling along route

Thane: With the onset of monsoon, the Konkan Railway on Thursday said it is undertaking several safety measures, like round-the-clock patrolling on the tracks, use of advanced communication systems, and installation of flood warning systems, to effectively tackle rain-related challenges on the route.



It said it is deploying 672 personnel for round-the-clock patrolling along the tracks during the monsoon season.

In a statement, the Konkan Railway said it remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a secure and smooth travel experience, supported by its participation in national disaster management protocols and regular weather updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Incidents of landslides, boulder collapse occur every year during the monsoon season on the Konkan Railway route.

It said the railway’s monsoon timetable, effective from June 10 to October 31, adjusts sectional speeds to accommodate weather conditions, prioritising passenger safety.

It said it is intensifying its preparations during the monsoon season, focusing on bolstering safety measures and operational readiness.

Some of the significant steps being taken include the intensive cleaning of catch water drains and meticulous inspections of railway cuttings to fortify the network against adverse weather conditions. Over recent years, targeted geo-safety projects have notably reduced incidents like

boulder falls and soil slips, enhancing overall safety standards, it said.