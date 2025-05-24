Kolkata: ZSI to host hackathon to commemorate 110th anniversary

Kolkata: The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) will host a 110-hour hackathon on ‘Biodiversity Conservation and Climate Change’ at its headquarters in Kolkata to commemorate its 110th anniversary on ZSI Day (July 1). The Marine Aquarium and Regional Centre (MARC) at Digha in East Midnapore on Friday hosted a ‘Hackathon 110’ colloquium to select the participants for the event. Three groups, each having three members, participated in the hackathon with the theme being ‘Coastal Biodiversity and Conservation’. A panel of five judges, chaired by S. Balakrishnan, Scientist-E and officer in-charge, ZSI, MARC, Digha, scrutinised the presentations by the groups. The first prize was bagged by the team from Fakir Mohan University of Balasore, Odisha, which made a presentation on ‘Horseshoe Crab Conservation’, underlining the ecological significance of this ancient species and proposing a captive breeding model to bolster population recovery.

The second prize went to the NEERI, Kolkata team, which presented the ‘Recent Trends in Coastal Biodiversity and Marine Biomonitoring’, showcasing advanced techniques to monitor ecological shifts and mitigate marine pollution. The third spot was secured by a team from the Berhampur University in Odisha, which showcased ‘Turtle Rescue and Conservation’, focusing on the olive ridley turtle and emphasising the role of community participation in species protection. Around 85 students of Zoology, Fishery Science and Aquaculture, from three local colleges, namely Khejuri College, Ramnagar College, and CMFRI, Digha Regional Centre, participated in the programme.