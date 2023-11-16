Kolkata: Youth shot dead while trying to stop fight between in-laws

Kolkata: A youth was shot dead in Diamond Harbour while trying to stop a clash that broke out between his in-laws on Wednesday. Police arrested the accused on Thursday afternoon from a hideout.



Sources said the deceased, Mithun Sardar (22) of Satghara in Usti had come to his sister Purnima Mondal’s house on the occasion of ‘Bhaiphonta’ at Kuleshwar area in Diamond Harbour. On Wednesday afternoon, after the rituals for the occasion was over, an altercation broke out between his two brothers-in-law, Jagannath Mondal and Joydeb Mondal over a long-standing dispute regarding a land.

After a while, Joydeb’s son Suvankar Mondal began abusing Jagannath. All of a sudden Suvankar took out a firearm and fired two rounds at Jagannath and Purnima. Seeing Suvankar aiming at his sister, Mithun tried to save her and got hit.

He was immediately rushed to Diamond Harbour Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Suvankar, who fled after the incident, was arrested on Thursday afternoon. However, Joydeb is still absconding.