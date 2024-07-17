Kolkata: Youth held for manufacturing bombs

Kolkata: A youth was arrested from Joynagar in South 24-Parganas in connection with a bomb blast that took place on Saturday. After arresting him, cops were stunned to find out that he learnt the manufacturing of bombs by watching tutorial videos on Youtube.

According to sources, on Saturday, local residents of Tilipara in Joynagar heard a blast and informed the police. During the probe, cops came to know that only one bomb was hurled in an open area at night. However later, police found a few crude bombs. Following seizure of the bombs, police acting on a tip off, conducted raid at the house of a youth identified as Prabir Chatterje aged about 18 years and found that he had actually made the bombs.

During interrogation, the youth told the cops that he learnt bomb manufacturing through videos on Youtube. After watching them, he gathered the materials needed to manufacture the bombs, including gun powder. Chatterjee further revealed that he had some dispute with some other youths recently and in order to teach them a lesson, he learnt bomb manufacturing.