Kolkata: Youth gets 20 yrs jail for abducting, sexually assaulting minor girl

KOLKATA: A youth was awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment for abducting a minor girl and sexually assaulting her.



The youth was also slapped with a fine of Rs 35,000 which would be given to the minor girl. In case of non-payment of the fine amount, the convict, identified as Ganesh Giri of Shyampukur area, will have to suffer one more year of rigorous imprisonment.

According to police, the girl was abducted on November 1, 2015 when she was 17- years-old. Her mother lodged a complaint at the Shyampukur Police Station and the girl was rescued on November 9, 2015. Giri, who had confined the minor girl, was also arrested.

Later, the girl told cops that she was sexually assaulted by Giri. After completing the investigation, a chargesheet was filed on November 22, 2015 accusing Giri for procuration of minor girl (366A IPC) and punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault (6 POCSO Act) at the court of Chief Judge, City Session Court, Calcutta.

A few days later trial began at POCSO Court of the City Session Court, Calcutta and recently, after the trial got over, the Court held Giri guilty.

On Tuesday, the Court sentenced him with five years rigorous imprisonment for crime under the 366A IPC and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000. For the crime committed under section 6 of the POCSO Act, Giri was awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 30,000. Both the sentences will run concurrently.