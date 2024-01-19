Kolkata: Youth found hanging in flat, plaint filed against live-in partner

Kolkata: Tension spread at Gopal Mishra Road area in Parnasree after a youth was found hanging inside a flat late on Wednesday night.



According to sources, the deceased identified as Anik Saha (32) of Liluah was in a live-in relationship with a woman.

He used to stay at a rented flat in Parnasree with the woman for about two years. Saha, a food delivery person in profession, had some sort of differences of opinion with his live-in partner on Wednesday night. Later he went to a room and locked himself. Around 12:30 am, when the woman knocked on the door, Saha did not respond. Despite repeated knockings when no response was received, the woman called on the police and sought help.

After a while, cops from Parnasree police station arrived and found Saha hanging from the ceiling fan using a nylon rope as ligature. Sources informed that both Saha and the woman were married before. About two months ago, the woman had lodged a complaint of rape against Saha and he was arrested. Later he was released on bail. Family members of Saha lodged a complaint of abetment of suicide against the woman. However, no arrest was made till Thursday night.