Kolkata: Virtual Test Identification parade from Monday

KOLKATA: Test Identification (TI) parade is being introduced in virtual mode for the first time in the state from Monday. Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court T S Sivagnanam is going to inaugurate the facilities.



The victim of sexual abuse need not have to appear physically in correctional home for TI parade, once the online facilities get functional.

The TI parade is carried out so that the victim can identify the offender from a number of accused persons who are paraded before her in presence of the magistrate.

“The victim does not like to come face to face with the person who is involved in sexually abusing them. They also suffer from a sense of insecurity after being subjected to such a crime.

With this new system, they will be a bit relieved from the hassle of appearing physically for identification,” a police officer said.

The facilities are being introduced from funds received by Kolkata Police under the Safe City and Nirbhaya projects.

The Alipore Central Women Central Correctional Home, Presidency Central Correctional Home, Baruipur Central Correctional Home will be linked with Sealdah court, Bankshal Court , Alipore Court and Bichar Bhavan for video conferencing.

Presently, virtual TI parade facilities will be accepted only in the cases of victims of sexual abuse.