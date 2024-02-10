Kolkata: Two more in cop net in online scam case

KOLKATA: Three arrested online scammers from Bengaluru led Kolkata Police to arresting two more scammers from Taltala and Park Street.



Around 28 SIM cards and 115 cheque books, amongst other items were seized from the two accused.

The two accused identified as Zafar Hossain and Samir Ahmed were arrested by Kolkata Police following the interrogation of the three accused from Bengaluru identified as Vishant DR, Robert Raj and Syed Ahmed. These three were arrested for allegedly scamming Rs 12 lakh from a resident of the Thakurpukur Police Station.

The victim was first approached on Whatsapp where she was offered a work from home job opportunity. After contacting a number provided in the WhatsApp message, she was added to a Telegram channel. Through the Telegram channel, she invested in different bank accounts. In order to gain her trust, the scammers paid her some money as return on her investment. Lured by the substantial return, the victim invested more money on the same accounts.

However, she did not receive any returns on the second round of investment and the scammers convinced her to invest again while guaranteeing full return on her total investment. In the end, the victim ended up with a loss of Rs 12 Lakh.

She filed a complaint with the police and the case was taken up by the Cyber Police Station.

While following the money trail, the investigating team were led to different bank accounts where the victim had transferred the amount.

This led to the arrest of three accused from Bengaluru. On further interrogation of the three accused, police were led to the two other accused from Kolkata.

Police seized 52 debit cards, 19 swipe machines, 12 stamps in the names of different companies and the mentioned items, amongst other documents from them. The investigating officer of the case was inspector Sukla Sinha Roy.