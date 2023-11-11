Kolkata: Two Bangladeshi arrested for illegal entry

KOLKATA: Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Park Street on Saturday after they failed to produce a visa or passport. They were remanded to police custody till November 20.



The two arrested were allegedly walking around in the Park Street area, when on suspicion, the police questioned them. It then surfaced that the two were from Bangladesh. As they failed to produce any documents, they were taken to Park Street police station.

However, it is still unknown as to how the two arrested entered the country without visa or passport.

Ahead of Kali Puja and Diwali, police officials are keeping a strict vigil in the city to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. Regular checkings are taking place to avoid such situations.