Kolkata to play pivotal role in Navy’s pan-India ‘Sea Vigil-24’ exercise

Kolkata: As part of the pan-India coastal defence exercise ‘Sea Vigil-24’ by the Indian Navy, the Naval Officer-in-Charge (NOIC), West Bengal, will maintain close liaison with the state administration and the various stakeholders for the coastal defence and security of Bengal.

The defence spokesperson shared that during the execution phase of exercise that is planned on November 20 and 21, precisely coordinated attacks will be launched on identified prominent vulnerable assets and vulnerable points by the ‘Red Force’. This complete exercise will be steered from Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) at Naval Station Kolkata.

The exercise will focus on strengthening the security of coastal assets like ports, oil rigs, single point moorings and critical coastal infrastructure, including the coastal population.

The coastal defence and security readiness evaluation phase of exercise is being conducted by NOIC (WB) in coordination with other stakeholders, in coastal districts of Bengal since end October wherein thorough assessment of complete coastal defence and security infrastructure is being carried out.

The stakeholders in this exercise are Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, BSF, Marine Police, NSG, CISF, Fisheries, Customs and other civil authorities.

During the preparatory phase of exercise, various coordination meetings were undertaken by NOIC (WB).

Students from NCC and Bharat Scouts & Guides were given a comprehensive brief on naval assets in Bengal

and visits to Light House were also coordinated by NOIC(WB).

“The exercise offers a significant opportunity to assess the current preparedness of all maritime security agencies, identify their strengths and weaknesses and enhance the nation’s overall maritime Defence framework,” an issued statement read.