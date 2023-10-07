Kolkata: Three held for sexual assault of an IT professional

KOLKATA: Three people were arrested by the Techno City Police Station on Saturday for allegedly sexual assault of an IT worker at a party at a residential complex on Friday night.



The survivor filed a complaint at the Techno City Police Station on Saturday alleging that she was sexually assaulted in an inebriated state. According to the news agency, the survivor alleged that her drink was laced with some intoxicants.

According to sources, the three accused are employees of an IT company. Out of three accused, two were residents of New Town and one was from Entally.

Besides interrogating the accused men, the police are also questioning the people present at the party.

The accused will be produced at a lower court on Sunday and police custody will be sought.