Kolkata: Three foreigners held from Noapara Metro car shed

Kolkata: Three foreigners were apprehended by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from inside the Noapara Metro Railway car shed on Wednesday.



According to Metro Railway officials, while patrolling near the Belgharia Gate of Noapara car shed at around 11:10 pm, the RPF personnel spotted three foreigners moving suspiciously inside the restricted area. When RPF personnel directed them to stop and surrender, the trio tried to flee. After a short chase, the RPF men and other staff managed to detain them.

During interrogation, the detainees failed to provide any satisfactory answers regarding their entry to the restricted area and also failed to produce any legal documents. While searching their belongings, RPF personnel found four cameras, one head torch, spray paints and a few bags full of different colours. Later a case was registered as per the provisions under the Railway Act and they were taken into custody.