Kolkata: Three Afghan nationals arrested for forging Indian IDs

Kolkata: Three Afghan nationals have been arrested in Kolkata for allegedly forging Indian identity documents and residing in the country illegally, police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made on Wednesday by Bhowanipore Police Station following a complaint filed by the Security Control Department, he said.

The accused prepared fake Aadhaar, voter and PAN cards to continue living in India after the expiry of their visas, he said, adding that they had been residing in different parts of south Kolkata for an extended period.

The three were identified as Abdullah Khan, Saheb Khan and Jalat Khan.

Investigators said Abdullah Khan entered India in 1995, while Saheb Khan and Jalat Khan arrived in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Despite the expiry of their travel documents, the three allegedly remained in the country and procured forged Indian citizenship papers.

"All three were produced before the Alipore court on Thursday, which remanded them to police custody till November 6," he said.

Further investigation is underway to trace others who may have assisted them in obtaining the forged documents, he said.