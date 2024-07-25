Kolkata: Suicide at Kalighat Metro station

Kolkata: Metro services were disrupted on Wednesday night for about an hour after a man committed suicide by jumping on the track at Kalighat Metro station.



According to Metro Railway, around 9:13 pm when a Kavi Subhas bound rake was entering the platform, a man jumped in front of it.

Despite the motorman had applied emergency brake, but failed to stop the rake before running over the man. Immediately the passengers were evacuated.

After removing the rake from the track, the body was recovered and sent to SSKM Hospital.

However, the Metro services on the Up line remained unobstructed.

Normal services resumed around 10:10 pm. The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.