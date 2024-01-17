Kolkata: SSKM Hospital gives fresh lease of life to Murshidabad man

KOLKATA: SSKM Hospital has given a new lease of life to a patient from Murshidabad who was suffering from ‘sequestration of lung’. The doctors at the SSKM carried out an emergency surgery on the patient and the patient has been doing fine.



The patient Sheikh Abul Kalam Azad (37) was brought to the Outpatient Patient department of the SSKM around three months ago. The patient used to bleed during coughing. A CT scan was performed on the patient which revealed that there was a blood clot in the lower part of the right portion of the lung. After seeing the report, the doctors decided to conduct a surgery. The patient had this congenital ailment.

Sequestration of lung or pulmonary sequestration is a condition in which a segment or lobe of dysplastic lung tissue exists with no communication with the rest of the tracheobronchial tree and receives an anomalous systemic vascular supply, separate from the rest of the lung. It is, therefore, a nonfunctional tissue. This congenital anomaly can be classified as extralobar sequestration or intralobar sequestration. Pulmonary sequestration is rare, estimated to be 1-6 per cent of congenital lung malformations, doctors said.

The patient used to complain about bleeding when infection had aggravated. The situation used to improve initially when the patient used to take medicines but later the medicines would have no impact on the patient as his bleeding did not stop. Each time the patient had a cough, he used to bleed.

A team was formed at the SSKM Hospital headed by Dr Santanu Dutta at the Cardiothoracic vascular surgery (CTVS) department and the surgery was carried out. The doctors removed the black portion of the lung that had a blood clot for a long time.