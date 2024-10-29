Kolkata: SSKM Hospital doctor given ‘rusty scissor’

kolkata: An incident that came up at the SSKM Hospital has sparked a row after a doctor of the hospital alleged that she was given a rusty surgical scissor while she was about to perform a C-section on a pregnant woman.

On October 22, while performing a C-section, a doctor at SSKM, encountered this issue. It was alleged that the scissors she was using broke mid-operation, forcing her to switch instruments to complete the surgery. Both the mother and newborn were unharmed. The doctor also shared images of the broken scissors on social media. After the incident came to light, the SSKM Hospital is looking into the matter.

Information has been sought from the central medical store where all the equipment is supplied.