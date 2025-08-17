Kolkata: SMPK Port inaugurates its first PPP terminal at Khidderpore Docks

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) made the formal commencement of commercial operations at the Century Ports Limited Terminal, located at the historic Khidderpore Docks (West).

With a project cost of Rs 190 crore, the terminal is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including a mobile harbour crane, a barge unloader, and other modern yard equipment.

The advanced Terminal Operating System (TOS) is designed to ensure a faster turnaround for vessels and maximise operational efficiency.

In its initial phase, the terminal has a capacity to handle approximately 1.65 lakh TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers and 3.3 lakh tons of other cargo.

The Century Ports Terminal represents the first successful Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project to become operational at SMPK.

This project is a testament to the transformation of the oldest dock system in Kolkata into a modern, multimodal container and cargo terminal, with integrated connectivity to road, rail, and inland waterways.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Chairman SMP Kolkata, Rathendra Raman on Saturday.

The concession agreement for the terminal’s operations was signed in 2022 for a duration of 30 years, highlighting a long-term commitment to enhancing the region’s port infrastructure.

Following the successful commissioning of this project, SMPK is committed to advancing more berths under the PPP model.

The port authority has a pipeline of over 4,000 crores in projects scheduled for operation under PPP at both the Kolkata and Haldia docks within the next year, reinforcing its role as a key player in India’s maritime sector.