Kolkata sizzles as mercury touches 41 degree Celcius

The maximum temperature soared to 44 degrees Celsius in various districts of south Bengal on Saturday, with Kolkata reaching around 41 degree Celsius as the highest temperature of the day. Adjacent to Kolkata, Dum Dum and Barrackpore recorded peaking at about 42 degree Celsius.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, Panagarh in West Burdwan and Bankura recorded the highest temperature of the day at around 44 degree Celsius. Severe heatwaves are expected to persist in several districts in the western Bengal, including East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, West Burdwan and Birbhum over the next 24 hours.

In a significant development, the state health department has issued directives to all the hospitals to establish a heatwave ward. Hospitals are mandated to set up a ward with a minimum of two beds, equipped with air-conditioning units or high-speed fans. Additionally, the heat stroke ward must be furnished with a portable ECG machine, medicines, thermometer, and an ample supply of cold drinking water. Each health district has been instructed to maintain ambulances on standby for heat stroke patients, with basic medical infrastructure and air-conditioning facilities installed in the vehicles.

The Meteorological Office also forecasts possible rainfall in several districts of south Bengal on Monday, potentially intensifying on Tuesday. This prediction brings significant relief to the people of south Bengal. Thunderstorms are anticipated on Tuesday in ten south Bengal districts, including North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, and Birbhum. Additionally, light rainfall may occur in five north Bengal districts within the next 24 hours. A weather official remarked, “There is a chance of rain in the south Bengal districts, west of Kolkata, on April 23. This rain might marginally lower the temperature.”

On Friday, Kolkata recorded a high of 40.8 degree Celsius. Last year, the highest April temperature in Kolkata was 41 degree Celsius. April 2024 may surpass the highest April temperature in the last 24 years, which was 41.3°C in 2016. On Friday, the state recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degree Celsius in both Suri and Jhargram. An orange alert has been issued for Kolkata from Friday to Tuesday.