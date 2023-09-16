Kolkata: Semi-decomposed body of 95-yr-old woman recovered in Behala

Kolkata: The semi-decomposed body of a nonagenarian woman was recovered by Behala Police Station on Saturday late afternoon from Chanditala Main Road.



The woman’s daughter was also found with injuries while her grandson was found in an unconscious state presumably due to the consumption of a large number of sleeping pills which were kept for his psychiatric treatment.

According to police sources, the deceased, identified as Puspa Das (95), was living with her daughter Padma and grandson Abhishek. Enquiry revealed that on Thursday night, an argument broke out between Abhishek and Puspa and when Puspa tried to resolve the situation, Abhishek assaulted her and Padma. Puspa was pushed due to which she fell down, sustained severe injuries and eventually succumbed.

Following the incident, Abhishek locked the door from inside. With nobody venturing out of the house from Friday till Saturday noon, the local people suspected something unusual and informed the police. The police broke open the door and during investigation, the matter came to the fore.

It is learnt that Abhishek was under treatment at ‘Antara’, a psychiatric hospital in Baruipur, South 24-Parganas.