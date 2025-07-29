Kolkata: Sealdah Division plans new EMU services

Kolkata: In a move aimed at easing passenger congestion, Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division has announced plans to introduce two new special EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) train services, with one originating from the

increasingly burdened Bidhannagar station.

The decision comes amid mounting pressure on Bidhannagar station, which serves as a vital junction for commuters travelling between the northern and southern sections. Located near key hubs such as Salt Lake, Sector V, Sealdah, and Kankurgachi, the station witnesses heavy

footfall daily, managing crowd movement at Bidhannagar has become a top priority for the division.

Under the leadership of Rajeev Saxena, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Sealdah, several measures have already been rolled out.

These include the recent introduction of 10 new EMU services across various sections, including Dum Dum Cantonment–Bongaon, Sealdah–Diamond Harbour, and Barasat–Basirhat.