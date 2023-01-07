Kolkata Port takes steps to make city and port greener

kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, also known as the Kolkata Port, has taken multipronged steps to make the city and the port cleaner, greener, more environment-friendly and commercially more attractive to the multipurpose visitors in connection with the ensuing G-20 Summit in Kolkata from January 9 to 11, 2023 and later again in February.

The riverfront beautification programmes, right from Man-o-War Jetty to Howrah Bridge, have been taken up and all the mooring buoys of the port are being painted on the Hooghly riverside for projecting the city port before the investors. SMP Kolkata, in consultation with Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and KMDA, has engineered the repair and painting works at the city’s major riverside landmarks including Nimtala Ghat, Ahiritola Ghat, Sovabazar Ghat, Kumartuli Ghat, Mayer Ghat, Kashipur Sarbamangala Ghat, Strand Road (from SBI HQ area to Howrah Bridge), Millennium Park-III and Man-o-War Jetty.