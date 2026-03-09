Kolkata Port signs Rs 260 crore pact to boost LNG infra

Kolkata: In a move aimed at strengthening liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in eastern India, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) has signed a license agreement with M/s East Horizon Pvt. Limited to establish a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) at the Haldia Dock Complex.

The agreement was signed on March 6 for the project, which involves an investment of around Rs 260 crore. The proposed facility is expected to enhance the port’s ability to handle LNG and support the region’s transition towards cleaner energy.

Officials said the FSRU will enable the import, storage and regasification of LNG, strengthening the national gas supply chain and supporting the Centre’s push to increase the share of natural gas in the country’s energy mix.

The project is also expected to boost port-led industrial development in the region by ensuring a reliable supply of cleaner fuel for industries and other consumers.

Rathendra Raman, chairman of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, said the project marks an important step in developing LNG infrastructure in eastern India. He noted that the facility would help promote the use of cleaner fuels, improve energy security and support sustainable industrial growth.

Port officials said the initiative is aligned with the broader national objective of promoting clean and green energy while strengthening infrastructure at key maritime gateways.

The development is expected to reinforce the role of the Haldia Dock Complex as a major energy and logistics hub on the eastern coast while supporting the transition towards more sustainable sources of fuel.