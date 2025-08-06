Kolkata Port, GRSE join hands to redevelop Suriname & Mayer ghats

Kolkata: In a step towards rejuvenating Kolkata’s historic riverfront, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for beautification of Suriname Ghat and development of Mayer Ghat.

The MoU was signed in the presence of senior officials from both organisations. From SMPK, chairman Rathendra Raman and deputy chairman Samrat Rahi attended the ceremony, while GRSE was represented by chairman & managing director Cmde. P. R. Hari (Retd.) and director (Planning & Personnel) Capt. P. Sunilkumar (Retd.).

Under the agreement, GRSE will take up beautification of Surinam Ghat and development work at Mayer Ghat under its corporate social responsibility initiative. SMPK will support the execution and subsequent upkeep of the redeveloped sites.

The collaboration is part of the port’s broader ‘Swachhata’ initiatives aimed at enhancing public infrastructure and preserving heritage. The project also seeks to reconnect citizens with Kolkata’s rich riverine legacy.

Suriname Ghat holds historical importance as the departure point for over 34,000 indentured labourers—mainly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh—who left for Suriname between 1873 and 1916. The first ship, Lalla Rookh, sailed from here in 1873 carrying 410 passengers.

Mayer Ghat, near Bagbazar, has spiritual significance. It was used by Ma Sarada during her visits to Udbodhan Patrika.

Both ghats are part of Kolkata’s cultural and maritime heritage, with roots tracing back to the 1500s when European traders accessed the Hooghly.

The initiative aims to restore these historic sites while promoting civic pride through inter-agency collaboration.