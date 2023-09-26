Kolkata Port, Bangladesh co. sign MoU for better connectivity with Northeast India

KOLKATA: Syama Prasad Mookerjee (SMP), Kolkata, on Monday, signed an MoU with Saif Powertec Ltd, Bangladesh (SPL) to facilitate the establishment of a new multimodal transport route connecting Kolkata Port to Northeast India via Bangladesh.



A statement by the Port read that the MoU will facilitate the establishment of a new multimodal transport route connecting SMP Kolkata to Northeast India via Chattogram, Mongla Port, Ashuganj River Port, or Pangaon Inland Container Terminal.

Besides cutting down the time and cost of transporting cargo from mainland India to North-East India, the initiative will also furnish an alternative route avoiding the congested Siliguri and Guwahati corridors. The initiative will not only alleviate the time and cost of transporting cargo from mainland India to North-East India but also furnish an alternative route avoiding the congested Siliguri and Guwahati corridors.

The distance from Kolkata to Agartala is approximately 1619 km via Siliguri but via Chattogram Port, it is approximately 575 km. By road, it takes 6-7 days to cover the distance via Siliguri, but via Chattagram Port, it will take only 4-5 days from Kolkata Port.

Rathendra Raman, chairman, SMP Kolkata, said that a steady liner service of containerised vessels on riverine and sea routes, duly equipped with efficient handling facilities at the ports, will encourage the traders/cargo owners of both India and Bangladesh to avail the waterways on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, an MoU was signed with NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited for the development of a Green Hydrogen Hub at Kolkata.