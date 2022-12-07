Kolkata Police summons Paresh Rawal over his 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has summoned actor Paresh Rawal on December 12 for questioning over his comments 'cook fish for Bengalis' made at an election rally in Gujarat.



Rawal has been asked to present himself at the Taltala Police Station on December 12.

Addressing the rally, Rawal had reportedly said: "Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?"

Former Member of Parliament and CPI(M) leader Md Salim had filed a complaint against the actor.

Md Salim wanted Rawal to be charged under sections of the Indian Penal

Code, including promoting enmity, intentional insult, and public mischief, amongst others.

During campaigning for the BJP, Rawal linked gas cylinders, Bengalis and fish. His apology, however, came after a huge backlash from the Bengali community and some others on social media, along with a host of TMC leaders.

"Of course the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi N Rohingya.

But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologise," the 67-year-old actor and former BJP MP wrote on Twitter.

Shashi Panja, state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare and Industry minister, said: "It is a distasteful and insensitive remark by a BJP leader during an election campaign. The

saffron party is again spreading the politics of hate and division. Unable to digest the defeat in Bengal in the 2021 Assembly election by Trinamool Congress, the BJP leaders are now referring to the food habits of Bengalis. The

saffron party has failed miserably to tackle inflation and the country's economy is in the doldrums.

The people of Bengal will not accept such an

irresponsible remark. Trinamool Congress condemns Rawal's statement."