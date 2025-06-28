Kolkata Police STF seizes arms, arrests four in Murshidabad

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police has arrested four arms dealers and seized several arms and ammunition from Farakka in Murshidabad on Thursday evening.

According to police, acting on a tip off, STF personnel conducted a raid under the Netaji Setu in Farakka in the evening and found an arms dealing was under process.

During the raid, police detained four persons, identified as Mukesh Mishra and Shyamjeet Kumar Thakur of Bhagalpur in Bihar along with Naimuddin Sheikh and Sanaul Sheikh of Kaliachak in Malda district. While searching the truck present at the spot, police found nine one-shotter firearms, 138 rounds of 8mm bullets and 20 rounds of 7 mm bullets. Sources informed that the arms and ammunition were brought from Bihar to sell those in Bengal. A case has been registered at the STF Headquarters police station in Sector V, Salt Lake.

On Monday evening STF had arrested a man with two one-shotter firearms and 42 rounds of 8 mm bullets from the vicinity of the Howrah railway station.

During investigation it was found that the bullets are marked with “KF” which indicates that those were manufactured at the Khamaria Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. During interrogation, STF officials learnt that Mahtab had procured the arms and ammunition in Bihar and was planning to supply them in Bengal for substantial profit.