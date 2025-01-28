Kolkata Police STF nabs 5 with arms from Sealdah

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police nabbed five persons from Sealdah area on Monday evening triggering panic among the local residents.

This is the second instance of arms recovery from the Baithakkhana area in Sealdah by the STF in the past two months.

On Sunday sometimes between 7:30 and 8 pm local residents and pedestrians in front of the Surendranath College saw a few people having a fight with each other. When some local people intervened, they came to know that the cops were in the middle of an interception of some suspects. Sources informed that after the five suspects were detained, STF personnel found several firearms and ammunition from the backpacks of the five accused. After observing the formalities the five persons were arrested.

It may be mentioned that on November 9, last year police had busted an arms racket in the same area.

While keeping a strict vigil on the Baithakkhana Road near the Surendranath College, STF personnel spotted the suspect carrying a bag.

He was surrounded by police and his bag was searched. Police found three single shot firearms, two 7 mm semi automatic pistols, 50 rounds of 8MM bullet and 40 rounds of 7.65mm bullet which were seized accordingly. During the probe, police learnt that the arms and the bullets were brought from Munger in Bihar to sell in Kolkata.