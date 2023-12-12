Kolkata: Police arrests three in 'rape-abduction' case

Kolkata: The police have arrested three persons, including the mastermind, in connection with the abduction case of Netaji Nagar Police Station which is linked with the alleged rape case of Anandapur.



Police have arrested the three persons identified as Bikram Das, Ayan Das and Sushanta Mondal from Hyderabad recently and brought them to Kolkata. It was alleged that on December 4, a youth identified as Subhajit Mondal, had raped a woman with whom he was in relation but later parted ways. While probing, cops found that Subhajit was missing and suspected he might have fled.

A twist in the situation cropped up when Netaji Nagar Police Station rescued Subhajit and his driver from a flat where they were confined since December 4 afternoon. After getting the information from the Netaji Nagar Police Station, cops of Anandapur Police Station changed their angle of investigation, suspecting that the complaint of rape was false.

Meanwhile, cops of Netaji Nagar PS while checking the CCTV footage found that another youth identified as Souvik Das was driving Subhajit’s car. Later Souvik was arrested. During the investigation, police came across one Bikram. Recently, police came to know that Bikram is hiding in Hyderabad and accordingly a team from the Netaji Nagar PS went there and picked up Bikram and two of his associates. Police have also come to know that Bikram is also involved in an alleged financial scam in Mumbai.