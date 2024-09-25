Kolkata Police arrests four in sim fraud case

kolkata: Four persons have been arrested by the bank fraud section of the Kolkata Police on Monday for their alleged involvement in sending pre-activated SIM cards to Cambodia in a bid to use them to cheat the citizens across India.



Police had arrested six persons last month. With the arrest of four on Monday, the figure has reached 10 so far.

According to police sources, a consignment booked with a popular courier service provider, destined for Cambodia, was intercepted by the Customs department on April 3. During search of the consignment, 361 pre-activated SIM cards were found concealed under the lid of multiple filter coffee bottles.

After the seizure of the SIM cards, the Customs department got in touch with a central intelligence agency which subsequently gathered information and learnt that the SIM cards were being sent to Phnom Penh in Cambodia to use those for cheating Indian citizens.

It was found that out of 361 Sim cards, 245 were issued from 15 Point of Sales (POS) within the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police.

After several months of enquiry, the information was passed to the police.