Kolkata Police arrests 3 for abducting a man

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police arrested three people for abducting a man from outside a bar at Kabardanga crossing on Friday.



At 10:37 pm on February 2, Police received information of the kidnapping of a 22-year-old man identified as Nitin Shaw, who is a resident of Azadgarh, from outside the Hardrock Bar in a Scorpio.

Under the leadership of Haridevpur Police Station OC, teams were deployed in three different parts of the police station area. Police learnt that on the mentioned date at 10:30 pm the victim was allegedly kidnapped in demand of Rs 20 lakhs by five people at gunpoint. Further, the Scorpio in which the man was taken used a Police board.

Three accused identified as Biplab Patra alia Victor (33) of Ghoruipara, Ashoke Majhi (46) of M G Road, Arunagshu Das (42) of M G Road were picked up from Bidhan Pally near Rail Line Bazar at James Long Sarani and the Scorpio was seized.