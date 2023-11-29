Kolkata: Over 1K police personnel deployed for Amit Shah’s rally today

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police is going to deploy more than 1,000 police personnel across the city in connection with the BJP rally on Wednesday which will conclude at the Esplanade area where senior BJP leader Amit Shah will be addressing the gathering.



According to sources, among the total police arrangement about 1,000 police personnel will be deployed in and around the main dais in front of the Victoria House. The entire area around the dais has been divided into six zones. Six Deputy Commissioners (DC) will be in charge of the six zones while Assistant Commissioners and other police personnel will assist them. Additional police force will be deployed on the route through which Shah will reach the dais from the helipad.

Apart from this, several plans have been made to keep traffic moving across the city as much as possible. BJP rallies originating from North Kolkata will start from Hind Cinema area and will reach the dais through S N Banerjee road.

It has been decided that depending upon the situation, traffic diversions will be made. Vehicular movement on R R Avenue, C R Avenue, Dorina Crossing, Bentinck Street and Waterloo Street will be suspended in connection with the rally and necessary security measures. Kolkata Police has further advised people to avoid the roads in Central Kolkata between 11:30 am and 4:30 pm to avoid getting stuck in the traffic congestion.