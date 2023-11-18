Kolkata: One person arrested from Thane in Maha in Baguiati skeleton case

KOLKATA: Police have arrested a person from Thane in Maharashtra in connection with the death of a woman, whose skeletal remains were found in a plastic drum at a residential flat in Baguiati on November 14. The accused person was brought to Kolkata on Saturday.



According to a news agency, the police are suspecting the arrested person to be the prime accused in the woman’s death. It has also been reported that the police were able to identify the victim, and the arrested person was allegedly a close acquaintance of hers. Earlier, the cops had stated that the remains would be sent for an autopsy to determine the gender and cause of death.

The deceased woman’s skeletal remains were discovered when the landlord deployed people to clean the flat, which had been kept locked for a long time. It was also reported that the flat was rented to a couple in 2018 who had not entered it for nearly two years.

On November 14, the forensic team spent more than 90 minutes in the flat. It was reportedly concluded that the body was sealed within hours of the murder.

A news agency reported that the cops were looking into the claim made by the landlord of receiving a call from the wife of the suspected tenant some time back.

The police were trying to trace the location from where the call was made and the name of the SIM card owner.