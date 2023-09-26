Kolkata: One held with cannabis worth Rs 3 lakh

KOLKATA: A man was arrested by the Narcotics Cell of Detective Department, Kolkata Police for keeping cannabis worth around Rs 3,00,000 inside his flat in the Entally area on Sunday.



According to police, acting on a tip-off, cops conducted a raid at a flat in an apartment building located at 15, Middle Road late on Saturday night.

During the raid, cops detained the flat owner identified as Dilip Shaw and searched the flat.

While searching, police personnel found two blocks of black raisins which looked like charas (cannabis) concealed at a place.

To confirm, police checked the object using their narcotics test kit and the result came out positive. Later the cannabis weighing about 1.184 kg was seized.

He was arrested in the wee hours of Sunday.

Dilip Shaw was produced at the Sealdah Court on Sunday and has been remanded to police custody till

September 30.