Kolkata: One dead, two injured in three road mishaps

Kolkata: Three separate road traffic incidents in the city on Friday killed one person and left two injured.



According to information shared by the police, in Jadavpur on Raja SC Mullick Road, a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) hit an electric scooter whose driver sustained multiple injuries and was declared brought dead at the Baghajatin State General Hospital.

The deceased Kamal Roy (55) was a resident of the Bapuji Nagar area. The police took charge of the HGV and its driver.

In another incident at BT Road near Rabindra Bharati University, a motorcycle somehow lost control and rammed into the roadside wall. The rider, Subhadip Shaw (25) sustained multiple injuries and was admitted to trauma observation ward of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. The police took charge of the involved motorcycle.

In the third incident at BT Road near Sinthee crossing, a motorcycle somehow lost control and hit an E-Rickshaw whose driver Babusona Chowdhury (41) received a minor injury and was taken to RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.

Later, the police took charge of both the vehicles along with the motorcycle rider.