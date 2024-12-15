Kolkata: Narayana Murthy bats for technology in shaping economies

Kolkata: Infosys co-founder N. R. Narayana Murthy on Sunday called for embracing compassionate capitalism and batted for the pivotal role of technology in shaping economies.

“Compassionate capitalism combines the best aspects of free-market capitalism with the compassion found in liberalism and socialism. By doing so, we can create a model for the world—an India that stands as a shining example of how capitalism can succeed while still uplifting the most vulnerable members of society. It’s not just about making our companies famous or wealthier—it’s about making India a better place for everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances, “ said Narayana Murthy at the centenary celebrations of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) at Town Hall in Kolkata.

Speaking on the deep-rooted cultural aspect of India, he stated, “The true measure of success in any organisation is its longevity. This is why I have such deep respect for those corporations in India that have stood the test of time and continue to grow. This institution we are celebrating today is also a shining example of enduring strength and vision. A legacy like this is not built overnight but through dedication, hard work, and a commitment to excellence. It’s truly inspiring to witness such growth and resilience.”

According to him, technology is not just a tool for convenience; it’s a catalyst for growth. It reduces costs, increases revenue, and creates new opportunities.