Kolkata: Murder case registered

Kolkata: A murder case has been registered in connection with the unnatural death of the car mechanic in Maniktala after his family members lodged a complaint on Thursday.



Anil Rajak (47) was assaulted by two persons on Tuesday as he had protested against gambling in front of his garage.

When Rajak’s colleagues and some local shopkeepers resisted, the accused person fled. Rajak was made to sit in the garage and was sent home after he felt better. On Wednesday morning, Rajak started experiencing unbearable pain in his abdomen and was rushed to R G Kar Hospital. On arrival at the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

According to police, during autopsy, a brain haemorrhage was spotted. The surgeon also opined that before Rajak fell sick he had consumed liquor. After the preliminary report was received the family members were informed and the complaint was lodged.

Based on the complaint police have registered a case against two accused persons identified as Sukumar Das and Shiba. Though Rajak’s family members and neighbours reportedly claimed that he was assaulted for protesting against gambling, police on Thursday claimed that earlier Sukumar was assaulted by Rajak over the distribution of Bhog from Kali Puja. It is suspected that to take revenge, the accused duo assaulted Rajak. A massive manhunt is on to nab the accused persons.