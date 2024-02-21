Kolkata Municipal Corporation to impart training to 27 students of Scottish Church College

KOLKATA: 27 students of B.SC (Bachelor of Science) in Zoology presently in their first semester at Scottish Church College will be imparted training on vector management by Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Friday.



The principal of the college Madhumanjari Mandal had written to Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh who heads the Health department of KMC requesting him to host such a training programme. Chief Vector Control Officer of KMC Debashis Biswas will lead the training programme. “Vector management is a part of the syllabus of Zoology of Calcutta University. So, the college authorities have felt the need for such training,” Biswas said.

Ghosh had earlier visited Scottish Church College on the issue of vector management and based on the relationship that has developed Mandal wrote to him for such a training programme. “We have also requested KMC for arranging internship for our students in the backdrop of the CCF ( Curriculum and Credit Framework) that is being followed by Calcutta University as per NEP (National Education Policy) 2020 having provisions for such internship,” Mandal said.

Two faculty members, who will accompany the students during the training to be held at the Vector Control Department of the civic body at Moulali, are Dr Samrat Bhattacharjee and Dr Aniruddha Chatterjee.