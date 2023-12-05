Kolkata: MSME office organises 2-day Vendor Development Programme

KOLKATA: The MSME-Development & Facilitation office, Kolkata under the Union MSME Ministry on Tuesday inaugurated a two-day Vendor Development Programme (VDP) for the MSME sector at Indian Institute of Packaging, Kolkata.



The objective of the programme was marketing, a strategic tool for business development that is critical for the growth and survival of MSMEs, as this sector is facing problems post-Covid in exploring new markets and retaining the existing ones.

The Procurement and Marketing Support Scheme of the Union Ministry of MSME has been introduced to enhance the marketability of products and services in the MSME sector. VDP is a component of this scheme to facilitate market linkages for effective implementation of Public Procurement Policy for MSMEs – 2012 (amended in 2018).