Kolkata Metro to operate from 7 am on Sunday

Kolkata: For the convenience of the aspirants of the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, Metro services will begin from 7 am on Sunday, on the Dakshineswar-New Garia Corridor, a Kolkata Metro statement said.



On June 16, the Kolkata Metro will operate 138 services (69 up and 69 down) instead of 130 services on the Dakshineswar-New Garia Corridor (Blue Line), which runs across Kolkata from the North to the South.

Of these, 133 services (65 up and 68 down) will run to and from Dakshineswar, the terminal station in the North. The Metro services will be available on both UP and DN directions at 30-minute intervals between 7 am and 9 am.

The timings of the last Metro services from the terminal stations will remain unchanged — 9.27 pm from Kavi Subhash (New Garia) to Dakshineswar and 9.28 pm from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash.

From Dumdum, the last Metro for Kavi Subhas will leave at 9.40 pm, while the last Dumdum-bound Metro will leave Kavi Subhas at 9.40 pm on Sunday.