Kolkata Metro services disrupted twice on Sunday

Kolkata: Metro services in Kolkata’s Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash) experienced two significant disruptions on Sunday, first due to a technical fault and later a suicide attempt.

The first disruption occurred around 1:10 pm when a technical fault was detected at Park Street station. To address the issue, a power block was implemented, lasting about 20 minutes. “From 1:23 pm to 1:43 pm, a power block was initiated to attend to the technical fault,” said Metro Railway CPRO Rakesh Kumar.

The second disruption took place later in the afternoon, following a suicide attempt at Sovabazar Sutanuti metro station.

According to sources, at approximately 4:10 pm, a man in his late forties jumped in front of a Kavi Subhash-bound train.

The motorman applied the brakes and emergency measures were activated, including stopping the power supply to the third rail to facilitate the rescue.

Sources said that the individual survived the suicide attempt and was promptly taken to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

As a result of the incident, truncated services were operated between Central-Kavi Subhash (New Garia) and Dumdum-Dakshineswar until 4:45 pm.

Normal services resumed shortly thereafter.