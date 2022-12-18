Kolkata: Meet Held To 'Promote Legal Adoption'

Kolkata: To promote legal adoption, the state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department organised the adoptive parents and prospective adoptive parents meet on Saturday at the CD Block community centre ground in Salt Lake.



The meet is organised every year by the department with an aim to make people aware of the legal procedures to adopt a child under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Another goal of this event was to create a scope for prospective adoptive parents, who have been waiting for a long time to adopt a child, to listen to the experiences of the adoptive parents, who had already become parents through adoption.

Dignitaries including Principal Secretary of state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Sanghamitra Ghosh, Chairperson of West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights Sudeshna Roy and Registrar of the West Bengal Legal Service Authority Sukumar Mondal, amongst others were present at the meet.

There are a total of 21 NGO-run Specialized Adoption Agencies and eight government Specialized Adoption Agencies which are duly recognised by the state government. The State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA) under the state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare which are trying to streamline the adoption process through sensitization workshops, monitoring of adoption agencies, pre-adoption counselling of prospective adoptive parents and propagation of IEC.

The day's schedule included experience sharing by adoptive parents, performance by children, magic show and musician programme. Around 60 adoptive parents and 30 children participated in the meet.