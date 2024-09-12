Kolkata: Man held for circulating fake news on CJI

K0lkata: A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly circulating some fake information with intention to defame the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.



After the hearing of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, the Apex Court had asked the CBI to file a report on the next hearing date on September 17 and asked the state about some documents.

On Wednesday, the Krishnanagar Police spotted a post by a resident of Fulbari identified as Sujit Haldar, whose ntent to defame the CJI and attack the court’s dignity. A case was registered against him.