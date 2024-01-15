Kolkata: ‘Keep any two Saturdays within Feb 29 open for CF renewal’

KOLKATA: Pool car owners have approached the Transport department seeking to keep any two Saturdays within February 29 operational for CF renewal work at Kasba and Alipore to reap benefits of the government waiver scheme.



The waiver of the penalty on renewals failed by commercial vehicles is effective from January 1 to February 29. “However, in context of the CF of pool car operating vehicles, since during the mentioned period all schools will be operative in full swing and CBSE and ICSE exams being schedule during this time it is difficult for us to stop our operations and present our vehicles at the motor vehicles for getting the respective CF done,” the Pool Car Owners Welfare Association stated.

They further stated that as per their contributions, they will ensure that vehicles operating as pool cars and having CF renewals in April and May this year get the renewal done during these weekends.

“We are offering a two-month window for a complete waiver of penalty accrued on taxes. We will also offer a waiver of additional fees for not obtaining CF in due time and a waiver of penalty on delayed renewal/ issuance of permit 100 per cent, if paid between January 1 to January 30, 2024, and 80 per cent if paid between January 31, 2024, to February 29, 2024,” state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty had earlier said.