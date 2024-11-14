Kolkata: JU scholars fall sick after allegedly drinking water at hostel

Kolkata: Several research scholars residing in the scholars’ hostel of Jadavpur University (JU) have fallen sick after allegedly drinking water from the hostel.

As a temporary solution, the university authorities have arranged for drums of packaged drinking water.

Residents of the hostel alleged that the water purifiers have been malfunctioning for nearly two months.

Despite repeated complaints, the issue persisted, leading to several students falling ill.

“The water reservoirs aren’t cleaned regularly,” alleged Sanjib Pramanik, a hostel resident. “We’ve been raising this issue for a long time, but it was only after persistent complaints that a water test was conducted.”

Jadavpur University Registrar Snehamanju Basu stated, “As soon as we received the complaint, we initiated the cleaning process of

the water reservoirs. Water samples have been sent for testing. We have taken all necessary steps, and the medical officer has confirmed that those who were unwell have recovered.”