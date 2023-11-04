Kolkata: Jadavpur University’s EC meeting postponed due to approval issue

KOLKATA: After a daylong drama over the convening of the Executive Committee (EC) meeting of Jadavpur University by interim vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau on Saturday at 5 pm, the



meeting was postponed as the State Higher Education Department did not approve it.

According to sources, Sau had convened the EC meeting online on Saturday. When the news reached the State Higher Education Department,

a letter was sent to the university’s registrar Snehamanju Basu, stating that since there is no permanent vice-chancellor, a meeting of the EC without the approval of the

state government would violate the University Rules of 2019. The communique reiterated that no permission had been granted by the department.

When questioned about the EC meeting issue, state Education minister Bratya Basu said: “According to the judgement of the Supreme Court, the authorities need to inform us before holding such a meeting. If they violate the Apex Court’s ruling, we will bring it to its notice. If these universities violate the Supreme Court’s directives, we will inform the court.”

It is learned that initially Sau was adamant about holding the meeting. However, the strong message from the department ultimately led to its postponement.

“Due to unavoidable reasons, the working committee meeting has been postponed for the time being. The next date of the meeting will be fixed and communicated,” Sau said.