Kolkata: Indian Chamber of Commerce holds cyber-terrorism and data seige conclave

Kolkata: The Indian Chamber of Commerce hosted a cyber-terrorism and data siege conclave on Friday at a city hotel. The primary focus of the event was to delve into the fundamentals of cybersecurity, governance and raise awareness about cybercrimes.



The conclave featured informative sessions covering topics such as data protection, operation technology (OT) security and incident response. Distinguished guests, including Hari Kishore Kusumakar, IPS, ADG & IGP-Cyber Cell, West Bengal Police and Sanjay Kumar Das, WBCS (Exec.), Additional Secretary, IT & Department & State Information, Security Officer, Government of West Bengal were present at the event.

“Cybersecurity and cyberterrorism are two distinctive concepts faced by today’s society. The recent attack on the Parliament is an example of a simple methodology used to breach security. However, the greatest threat is lack of knowledge.

In 2023, the Bengal government has formulated state cybersecurity and data privacy guidelines.

The state is coming up with Security Operations Centres (SOC) and Network Operations Centres (NOC) to safeguard data,” said Das.

Speaking on the theme and the role of the cyber cell department, Kusumakar said: “Many people don’t know about the nitty gritties of cyber terrorism and data siege. We are still in the evolution stage. Cops always face the dilemma of finding digital links to prove a case in the court.

Currently, there is one cybersecurity cell in every police station. However, we need to equip ourselves in a better manner. Deep Fake and AI generated voice is a rising challenge for us as it has become easy to create and superimpose faces and voices,” he said.