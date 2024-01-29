Kolkata: Girls school at Behala holds entrepreneurship fair

Kolkata: Students of Barisha Janakalyan Vidyapith for Girls were imparted training on hands-on application of skills concerning sales and marketing.



The two-day entrepreneurship fair titled ‘Janakalyan Shilpodyog Mela’ on January 26 and 27, taught students to sell their handmade products such as handicrafts and food items inside the school campus.

The school authorities provided a token amount in the form of capital to the students from class V till XI for procuring raw materials. The students will return the amount through sale proceeds at the fair but will keep the extra earnings. The fair saw about 19 stalls being put up. “We made the students realise that customer satisfaction is a primary aspect of any business venture and for which a ‘Best Customer Satisfaction Award’ was conceived. They prepared various food items of various cuisines, keeping the nutrition quotient and hygiene aspect in mind,” Sharmila Sengupta, headmistress of the school said.