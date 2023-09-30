Kolkata: Gang of women thieves busted

Kolkata: Three women who were planning for theft were arrested early on Friday morning by the cops of Haridevpur police station while patrolling in the area.



According to sources, early on Friday morning, a police patrolling van spotted three women whose gestures were suspicious.

When cops asked the women to stop and reveal their identity and destination, the trio tried to flee.

Though two of the accused women somehow managed to flee, another woman was caught.

While checking her sack, cops found some iron-made objects which are used to break the locks and open the doors.

During interrogation cops came to know that two of them are from Budge Budge and the other woman is from Lakshmikantapur in South 24-Parganas.

They roam around in residential areas to fix up a house for theft and operate late at night.

After interrogating the woman held, cops nabbed the other two a few hours later from a hideout. It was found that these three women were involved in a theft at a house in Haridevpur which had taken place a few days ago