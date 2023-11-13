Kolkata: Fire Dept nod to KMRCL to increase distance between cross passages

Kolkata: The Fire department gave nod to Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) to increase the distance between cross passages by 50 yards in the Bowbazar area, a senior fire official said. An evacuation shaft is being built in between to ensure that there is an escape route during any emergency.



‘In order to mitigate the problem at Bowbazar, necessary steps are being taken without compromising with the passengers’ safety. Kolkata Metro Railway Corporations Ltd. (KMRCL) had submitted an alternative plan which has been approved by the Fire department of Bengal,’ Metro Railway informed on Monday.

According to Metro Railway officials, due to some problems during the construction of underground cross passages at Bowbazar, the 2.5 kilometre stretch in between Sealdah and Esplanade stations, the progress of the project was affected. ‘But now the problem has been resolved without compromising passengers’ safety and the trial run in between Esplanade and Sealdah is likely to start in the beginning of the next year. If everything goes according to the plan, passenger services on the entire stretch of East-West Metro from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V may start in June 2024,’ Metro Railway informed.

Meanwhile, KMRCL is expecting to commission the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of East-West Metro Corridor by the end of December this year. They have already been conducting trial runs in the stretch. The East-West Metro Corridor will be connected from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan after the work is completed. Currently, a section of the corridor from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V is operational.