Kolkata: Father & son held on charges of rape & molestation

Kolkata: Two persons–father and son–were arrested on Friday for allegedly cheating, raping, and molestation of a 35-year-old woman.



The accused identified as Roshan Kumar (22 years) had allegedly developed an intimate relationship with the survivor while giving the assurance of marriage.

Kumar allegedly took Rs 30,000 from her. Subsequently, the accused person allegedly did not fulfill his

promise of marriage nor did he return the money taken from the survivor.

When the survivor reported the incident to Kumar's father, Ram Pukar Mahato (50 years), he allegedly molested her.

A case was registered against the accused person with Hare Street Police Station on Friday and during the investigation, both accused persons were arrested.

On Saturday, Kumar was remanded to police custody till December 9.